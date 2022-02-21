Mercedes team boss says he did not force Masi sacking

Feb.21 - Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes did not use threats to see Michael Masi removed as Formula 1 race director. That was the insistence of team boss Toto Wolff, as Hamilton's retirement threats subsided by his appearance at the launch of Mercedes' new car for 2022 - the silver W13. The event came after Wolff.....check out full post »

