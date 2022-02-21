Masters Football is returning to our screens after 11 years - with Premier League legends Paul Scholes, Wes Brown and Steve McManaman all expected to feature in the rebooted tournamentFull Article
Sky Sports' iconic six-a-side Masters Football returning to TV screens after a decade
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Why Masters Football was scrapped back in 2011 after 11 glorious years on Sky Sports
Masters Football will make a return to TV screens, and Daily Star Sport has a look at why the iconic TV shows was cancelled by Sky..
Daily Star