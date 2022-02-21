Liverpool defender Meikayla Moore backed to ‘bounce back’ after perfect hat-trick of own goals during New Zealand’s defeat to USA in SheBelieves Cup
Liverpool Women defender Meikayla Moore had a match to forget with a perfect hat-trick of own goals during New Zealand's SheBelieves Cup defeat to the USA on Sunday. The reigning world champions ran out 5-0 winners in Los Angeles – Moore's own goals plus strikes from Ashley Hatch and Mallory Pugh sealing the victory. Moore's […]