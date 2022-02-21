Tyson Fury sends message as Dillian Whyte enters deadline day for him to sign contract as WBC insist challenger must confirm he’s taking fight today
Published
Tyson Fury has called for Dillian Whyte to either sign his contract for their fight or ‘get out the way’ as the challenger enters deadline day to do so. WBC heavyweight champion Fury looks set to defend his title against his fellow Brit next, with confirmation seemingly imminent for April 23 at Wembley Stadium. The Gypsy King’s UK co-promoter Frank […]Full Article