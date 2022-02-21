Steph Curry, LeBron won All-Star Weekend; he's transitioning into the GOAT from MJ — NIck Wright I FIRST THINGS FIRST

After an exciting weekend of basketball festivities, Team LeBron snagged the victory against Team Durant on Sunday night's All-Star Game. The NBA also honored its Top 75 players in history, with Steph Curry, who is one of them, stealing the show. The Ohio native hit an All-Star record 16 three-pointers, scored 50 points and was awarded MVP honors for his performance. LeBron James hit the game-winning fadeaway to seal the victory. After the game, LeBron reflected on performing in front of his home crowd, saying quote: 'I could not have dreamed it that moment any better than the actuality that just happened.' Nick Wright shares his winner of All-Star Weekend and how this makes LeBron's case as the GOAT.