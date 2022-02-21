Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says 'not time to laugh about' striker
Published
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says "it is not the time to laugh about" Romelu Lukaku after the £97.5m striker's recent struggles.Full Article
Published
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says "it is not the time to laugh about" Romelu Lukaku after the £97.5m striker's recent struggles.Full Article
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel insisted his tactics aren't to blame for Romelu Lukaku's struggles after the Belgian ace barely touched..
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been criticised for his attitude despite having overseen a highly impressive year at Stamford Bridge