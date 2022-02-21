Mohamed Salah ‘not appreciated enough’ but will be when he leaves Liverpool, says Danny Murphy – but Egyptian ‘won’t overtake Kenny Dalglish’ as Anfield’s greatest
Danny Murphy has suggested Mohamed Salah is taken for granted at Liverpool, claiming the Egyptian won’t be appreciated fully until he leaves the club. Salah has had a phenomenal season so far, netting 25 goals in all competitions this season. He struck in Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Norwich at the weekend and this, plus Manchester […]Full Article