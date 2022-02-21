‘Michael Jordan stood for what NBA players often don’t appreciate’ – Colin Cowherd I THE HERD

NBA All-Star game took place February 20th in Cleveland, Ohio. The contest honored the NBA’s 75 greatest players of all-time which included the likes of LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and more. Jordan received the largest ovation from the Cleveland crowd, ironically whom he defeated in the playoffs for many years as a member of the Chicago Bulls. Colin Cowherd reflects on the legacy of Michael Jordan and the NBA's 75th ceremony.