Greg Norman has had his share of major disappointments on Sunday.This one might rival any loss on golf's biggest stages, whether it was Augusta National or Shinnecock Hills, Inverness or Royal Troon. At least then he had a club...Full Article
Golf: Rival golf tour rejected as Rory McIlroy lets rip at 'selfish' Phil Mickelson
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Rory McIlroy hammers rival Phil Mickelson as "naive, selfish, egotistical, ignorant"
Daily Star
Rory McIlroy has taken aim at Phil Mickelson following his comments on Saudi Arabia's seemingly doomed Super Golf League plan - and..