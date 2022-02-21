Michigan’s Juwan Howard takes a swipe at Wisconsin assistant coach after loss I THE HERD

Michigan Wolverines' head coach Juwan Howard is under fire after he took a swing at an assistant basketball coach for the Wisconsin Badgers. Colin Cowherd reacts to Howard's actions, and explains why college coaches have a responsibility to their players to be better examples.

