Michigan Wolverines' head coach Juwan Howard is under fire after he took a swing at an assistant basketball coach for the Wisconsin Badgers. Colin Cowherd reacts to Howard's actions, and explains why college coaches have a responsibility to their players to be better examples.Full Article
Michigan’s Juwan Howard takes a swipe at Wisconsin assistant coach after loss I THE HERD
