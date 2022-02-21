Michigan’s Juwan Howard swipes at Wisconsin assistant after 14-point loss I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Michigan’s Juwan Howard swipes at Wisconsin assistant after 14-point loss I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

FOX Sports

Published

Michigan Head Coach Juwan Howard is under scrutiny for an altercation with Wisconsin Head Coach Greg Gard and his coaching staff after the Wolverines' 14-point loss against the Badgers. Howard and Gard exchanged words in the handshake line before things escalated. Howard then struck a Wisconsin assistant coach. The Big 10 Conference said in a statement that they will quote: 'take swift and appropriate disciplinary action when it completes its review.' Emmanuel Acho explains why Michigan should consider moving on from Howard, but not actually do it.

Full Article