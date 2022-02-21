Michigan’s Juwan Howard swipes at Wisconsin assistant after 14-point loss I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Michigan Head Coach Juwan Howard is under scrutiny for an altercation with Wisconsin Head Coach Greg Gard and his coaching staff after the Wolverines' 14-point loss against the Badgers. Howard and Gard exchanged words in the handshake line before things escalated. Howard then struck a Wisconsin assistant coach. The Big 10 Conference said in a statement that they will quote: 'take swift and appropriate disciplinary action when it completes its review.' Emmanuel Acho explains why Michigan should consider moving on from Howard, but not actually do it.