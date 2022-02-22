Dillian Whyte has signed a contract for a World title shot against current WBC World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury, but Fury is currently without a British Boxing Board of Control licenceFull Article
Dillian Whyte signs Tyson Fury contract - but fight still can't be made official
Daily Star0 shares 3 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Tyson Fury mocks Dillian Whyte for signing contract to fight him and brands foe a ‘useless sausage’
talkSPORT
Tyson Fury has given a sarcastic reaction to Dillian Whyte putting pen to paper for their WBC heavyweight world title fight. On..
-
Whyte signs contract to fight Fury with bout expected at Wembley in April
BBC News
-
Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte: 'Bodysnatcher' puts pen to paper on fight contract
BBC News
-
Dillian Whyte signs contract to fight Tyson Fury with heavyweight title bout scheduled for April date at Wembley Stadium
talkSPORT
-
Tyson Fury sends message as Dillian Whyte enters deadline day for him to sign contract as WBC insist challenger must confirm he’s taking fight today
talkSPORT
Advertisement
More coverage
Tyson Fury demands "b****" Dillian Whyte signs contract before deadline
Daily Star
Tyson Fury called on heavyweight boxing rival Dillian Whyte to sign the agreed £30million deal for their title fight in a..