David Haye called Wladimir Klitschko a ‘d***head’ and told him ‘I’ve got a f***ing hard-on right now’ during tense Face Off show before fight with Ukrainian
Published
Wladimir Klitschko vs David Haye was a highly anticipated heavyweight world title fight when it happened in 2011. Britain’s WBA champion promised the boxing world he would claim the Ukrainian’s spot as top dog by taking his IBF and WBO belts. The tense build-up is best remembered for their joint appearance on HBO’s Face Off […]Full Article