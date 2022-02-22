Ajax retire No. 34 shirt and reach £6.5million settlement with Abdelhak Nouri’s family for inadequate medical care which left him with brain damage
Ajax have reached a settlement with the family of former player Abdelhak Nouri after he suffered serious brain damage following a cardiac arrest during a game. Nouri’s playing career was ended after he collapsed on the pitch during a pre-season friendly against Werder Bremen in 2017, with the Dutch champions accepting responsibility that the midfielder […]Full Article