Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes reveals what he said to captain Harry Maguire after goal vs Leeds United amid rumours of dressing room drama at Old Trafford – ‘I was slapping his big head saying finally he scored with it!’
Bruno Fernandes has revealed he congratulated Harry Maguire for finally scoring with ‘his big head’ at Elland Road on Sunday. Manchester United’s captain put his side 1-0 up against rivals Leeds United with a header before coolly knee-sliding towards the corner flag and turning to show his name to the Leeds faithful. United midfielder Fernandes […]Full Article