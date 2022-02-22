Roma are suffering more than Tottenham were with Jose Mourinho in the dugout, according to a former Italian star who has launched an attack on the Portuguese bossFull Article
Jose Mourinho told he's doing 'worse job' at Roma than when he was Tottenham boss
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Jose Mourinho claim dropped as worrying Tottenham Hotspur comparison made amid Roma struggles
The former Spurs boss is now currently in charge of Italian giants Roma but his spell at the club is not going as expected
Football.london