Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic strike in Romelu Lukakuâ€™s absence as Chelsea breeze past Lille to stamp authority on Champions League last-16 tie
Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic struck either side of half-time to put Chelsea in command of their Champions League last-16 tie with a 2-0 victory over Lille. After the misfiring Romelu Lukaku was rested for the match, the Blues showed they can fire in the Â£100million manâ€™s absence in what was a comfortable victory at [â€¦]Full Article