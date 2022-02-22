Aaron Rodgers thanks Packers in cryptic late night Instagram post — Emmanuel Acho weighs in I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

The Aaron Rodgers watch continues as the back-to-back MVP has yet to commit to playing next season. Rodgers posted a lengthy IG message titled 'Monday Night Gratitude,' which said in part quote: 'To my teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job: football. The friendships that we have will transcend our collective time in this game and I am so thankful for the role that each of you have played in making my life that much better. I love you guys and cherish the memories we made.' Rodgers went on the Pat McAfee Show and said there will be no decision on his future. Emmanuel Acho shares his thoughts on how Rodgers is handling his situation.