Roy Keane captaincy summed up in five seconds when he ignored mind games of Diego Simeone and Ronaldo before Manchester United’s Champions League clash against Inter Milan
Published
Roy Keane epitomised the term 'no nonsense' as a player and one iconic Champions League moment perhaps summed up him up. The midfielder captained Manchester United to four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and a famous Champions League triumph in 1999. His unrivalled determination to win was instrumental in Sir Alex Ferguson's dominant side