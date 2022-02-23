Tyson Fury training for next fight against Dillian Whyte with Jared Anderson, who helped him prepare for Deontay Wilder and scored crushing one-punch KO on opponent
America's top heavyweight prospect Jared Anderson has been called upon again by Tyson Fury, this time to prepare him for Dillian Whyte. The 22-year-old spent time sparring with Fury to help him prepare for the second Deontay Wilder fight in 2020. Anderson is an 11-0 prospect and in one of his tougher tests, saw off […]