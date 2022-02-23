German tennis star Alexander Zverev has been dumped out of the Mexican Open due to 'unsportsmanlike conduct' after smashing the umpire's chair with his racket following defeat in the doublesFull Article
Alexander Zverev smashes umpire's chair with racket before being ejected from tournament
