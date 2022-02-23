I’m not as high on the Nets as Kyrie Irving is post All-Star break — Chris Broussard I FIRST THINGS FIRST

The Brooklyn Nets stumbled into the All-Star break, losing 12 of their last 14 games and have fallen all the way down to the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference. However, help is on the way (sort of). A report has said that Ben Simmons is weeks away from his return. That news heels on Kyrie Irving's recent discussion, saying quote: 'Just watch our squad after the break.' Chris Broussard explains why he does not believe the best is yet to come for Kyrie and the Nets.