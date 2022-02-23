Aleksandar Mitrovic makes history by breaking Championship goal record with 14 games to go as Fulham striker continues astonishing season
Aleksandar Mitrovic has broken the record for goals scored in a Championship season – with 14 games to go. The Fulham striker put his side ahead against relegation-threatened Peterborough, scoring from the spot at Craven Cottage. And that strike means he has officially broken the previous goals record, set by Brentford striker Ivan Toney last