Kobe Bryant is not a top 10 NBA player of all-time – Marcellus Wiley I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Longtime Los Angeles Lakers great and five-time NBA Champion Kobe Bryant ranked as 10th on a best player of all-time list. Bryant has won two finals MVPs, 18 All-Star selections, 15 All-NBA selections and an MVP award in 2008. Bryant comes in behind the likes of Larry Bird, Oscar Robertson, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Tim Duncan and more. Marcellus Wiley shares where he feels Kobe should be placed on the GOAT list.