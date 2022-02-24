Zion Williamson isn’t detached from Pelicans teammates, despite Redick’s comment I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has yet to play a game this NBA season but he's making headlines. CJ McCollum said he has yet speak with Zion after being traded to the Pelicans from the Portland Trailblazers. Former teammate of Zion, JJ Redick commented on the McCollum-Zion situation by calling Zion was a "detached teammate." Emmanuel Acho explains why Zion is not being a detached teammate.