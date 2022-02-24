British Olympic great Jason Kenny retires from cycling
British cyclist Jason Kenny, the country’s most decorated Olympian, has retired from racing and taken up a role as sprint coach for Britain’s team. Kenny won seven gold…Full Article
Jason Kenny, Great Britain's most successful Olympian of all time, retires to take up a coaching job with British Cycling.