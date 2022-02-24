Manchester United play out draw against Atletico Madrid; Ajax level against Benf
Published
United and Atletico Madrid played out a 1-1 draw. For The latter, Joao Felix opened the scoring in the seventh minute of the gameFull Article
Published
United and Atletico Madrid played out a 1-1 draw. For The latter, Joao Felix opened the scoring in the seventh minute of the gameFull Article
Substitute Anthony Elanga scored a late equaliser for Manchester United, as they drew their Champions League round of 16 first-leg..