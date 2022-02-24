Feb.24 - Nikita Mazepin has played down the impact that the new Russia-Ukraine conflict could have on Formula 1. We reported earlier that F1 authorities were "monitoring" the situation, which has only now escalated with reports of a full-scale invasion by Russian forces. Like Russian GP host Sochi, Ukraine is situated close to the Black.....check out full post »Full Article
Mazepin plays down Russia-Ukraine crisis impact on F1
