‘Sunday League managers have better tactical awareness than Marcelo Bielsa’ – Gabby Agbonlahor warns Leeds they are heading towards relegation after Liverpool mauling
Gabby Agbonlahor laid into 'stubborn' Marcelo Bielsa after his Leeds side were mauled 6-0 by Liverpool on Wednesday night. Leeds are well and truly in a relegation fight in just their second season back in the Premier League. Bielsa's side have just one point in their last five games and have conceded 17 goals in