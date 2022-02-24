Manchester United players ‘deserve one out of ten’ for their performances against Atletico Madrid which they ‘treated like a friendly’
Published
Every Manchester United player deserved a one out of ten for their performances in the 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid, which they ‘approached like a pre-season friendly’, talkSPORT have been told. Man United left Spain with the Champions League tie level thanks to Anthony Elanga’s late equaliser, cancelling out an early opener from Joao Felix […]Full Article