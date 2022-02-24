Man City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko deletes Instagram post wishing Vladimir Putin ‘painful suffering death’ and Wladimir Klitchsko says world is watching as Russia launch invasion of Ukraine
Man City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko wished Vladimir Putin the ‘most painful suffering death’ in a now-deleted Instagram post following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian president Putin has launched a ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine as explosions and missile strikes were seen across the neighbouring country on Thursday. Putin delivered an early-morning address declaring an operation […]Full Article