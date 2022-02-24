UEFA has faced pressure from governments around Europe to move this year's Champions League final away from Russia after Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine. Several other venues may now be consideredFull Article
Will UEFA move Champions League final over Russia-Ukraine war – and where could host?
