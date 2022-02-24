Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen says ‘it’s not right to race in Russia’ as Sebastian Vettel criticises ‘very, very strange and mad leadership’ as stars respond to invasion of Ukraine
Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has said ‘it is not right to race’ at the Russian Grand Prix, while Sebastian Vettel has revealed he will not go. Russia has begun military action in Ukraine, with sport’s governing bodies weighing up their options alongside world governments. The Sochi Autodrom has been the host of Formula […]Full Article