UEFA â€˜to move Champions League final from St Petersburgâ€™ as European football chiefs plan â€˜extraordinary meetingâ€™ amid Russiaâ€™s military invasion of Ukraine
Published
UEFA will no longer stage this seasonâ€™s Champions League final in St Petersburg amid Russiaâ€™s military invasion of Ukraine, it has been reported. European footballâ€™s governing body will hold an â€˜extraordinary meetingâ€™ on Friday to discuss the geopolitical crisis. The Associated Press reports that officials are set to confirm taking the showpiece match, due to [â€¦]Full Article