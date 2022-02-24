Manchester United have had a sponsorship with Russian airline Aeroflot since 2013 but after Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday morning the partnership looks to be coming to an abrupt haltFull Article
Man Utd's share price plummets as pressure grows to ditch Russian Aeroflot sponsorship
Man Utd sponsor Aeroflot banned from UK as pressure grows on club to ditch £40m deal
Russian airline Aeroflot has now been banned by Boris Johnson as part of the UK's sanctions against Russia, putting the pressure on..
Daily Star