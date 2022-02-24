NYC Marathon returning to full capacity in 2022
The New York City Marathon will return to full capacity with 50,000 runners this year after the race was canceled in 2020 and limited last fall due to the coronavirus.Full Article
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York City Marathon will return to full capacity with 50,000 runners this year after the race was canceled..