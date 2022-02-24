Report second day of 2022 Pre-season testing in Barcelona

Report second day of 2022 Pre-season testing in Barcelona

F1-Fansite

Published

Event: Pre-Season testing Track: Catalunya Circuit Feb.24 - Just like the first day of testing, it was a beautiful day again at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with the sun already shining at the start of the second day 2 of pre-season testing in Barcelona. Lando Norris topped the timing sheets for McLaren yesterday lap time.....check out full post »

Full Article