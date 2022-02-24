Dynamo Moscow striker and Russia international Fedor Smolov has used his platform to speak out against Vladimir Putin's aggressive decision to invade Ukraine on ThursdayFull Article
Russian footballer becomes first national star to condemn Vladimir Putin and Ukraine war
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Russia Bans UK Flights Over Its Airspace After Sanctions
Newsy
Watch VideoAs Russian bombs and troops pounded Ukraine during the invasion's first full day, world leaders on Friday began to..
Advertisement
More coverage
How Russia's False Flags Helped Launch A War In Ukraine
Newsy
Watch VideoAs Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine by land and by air, its President Vladimir Putin's official state news..