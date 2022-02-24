Jurgen Klopp says he will shoulder blame if Caoimhin Kelleher makes mistake as Liverpool boss confirms goalkeeper will start in Carabao Cup final vs Chelsea
Jurgen Klopp insists there’s ‘no chance’ Caoimhin Kelleher won’t start for Liverpool against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final this Sunday. The German made the unusual step of publicly announcing the Republic of Ireland international would start at Wembley the day after his side booked their place in the final. Kelleher has played in every […]Full Article