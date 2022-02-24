Jude Bellingham stars but Borussia Dortmund eliminated from Europa League as Rangers pull off famous victory over German giants to reach quarter-finals
Published
Jude Bellingham starred but Borussia Dortmund were unable to produce a comeback as Rangers sealed a famous Europa League last-16 victory over the German giants. After defeating the Bundesliga side 4-2 last week, James Tavernier struck twice to stop Dortmund in their tracks as they looked to overturn a two-goal deficit against the Scottish giants […]Full Article