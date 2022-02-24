Would Steph Curry surpass KD on the NBA all-time players list with a title this season? I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Published
The Golden State Warriors are back to being serious title contenders led by NBA All-Star Game MVP Steph Curry. Yesterday on First Things First, co-host Nick Wright said that if Golden State wins a title this season, Curry will overtake his former teammate and two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant in the All-Time rankings. Ric Bucher breaks down how Curry could surpass KD with a title depending on the way he wins it.Full Article