Kyrie Irving inching towards a return to Barclays and Nets’ home games I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving made headlines prior to the start of the NBA season after revealing his stance on New York City's mandates. Irving's stance limited his play to 14 road games this season in which he averaged 24 points on 45% shooting. When asked about Irving, Nets head coach Steve Nash said Kyrie was excited at the prospect of playing in all of the Nets' games. The news comes after New York's mayor said the city will look to phase out some of its mandates, which will open the door for Irving's return as a full-time participant.