Novak Djokovic to lose place as world number one to Daniil Medvedev following shock defeat to Jiri Vesely in quarter-finals of Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Published
Novak Djokovic’s two-year reign as world number one is set to come to an end after a shock defeat to Jiri Vesely in the quarter-finals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. Daniil Medvedev, who was defeated by Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final last month, will now replace the Serb as the top-ranked […]Full Article