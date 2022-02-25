The Russian Grand Prix for the 2022 F1 calendar has been axed by organisers after Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of neighbouring UkraineFull Article
Russian Grand Prix scrapped by F1 chiefs after invasion of Ukraine
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
News24.com | JUST IN | Formula One cancels 2022 Russian Grand Prix
News24
Formula One on Friday said it will not race in Russia this year, after the country launched an invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.
Advertisement
More coverage
Formula One cancel 2022 Russian Grand Prix following invasion of Ukraine after Sebastian Vettel hit out at ‘mad’ Vladimir Putin regime
talkSPORT
Formula One bosses have announced their decision to cancel the Russian Grand Prix. The race in Sochi was set to take place on..
-
Breaking: 2022 Russian Formula 1 Grand Prix cancelled
Autocar
-
F1 calls off Russian Grand Prix following Ukraine invasion
Upworthy
-
Russian Grand Prix cancelled after Ukraine invasion
Upworthy
-
Haas Formula 1 team drop Russian themed livery and sponsorship in favour of all-white car, while Nikita Mazepin’s father attends Kremlin meeting
talkSPORT