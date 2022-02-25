Khabib Nurmagomedov has gone from dominating in the octagon to dominating in the corner as video shows him coaching Islam Makhachev to victory ahead of next fight
Published
Islam Makhachev could hardly have a better coach helping him rack up wins, with MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner. Since retiring in 2020, the former lightweight champion has delved into coaching, taking up a role on the sidelines. Makhachev has a 3-0 record with Khabib as his coach, and will be looking to […]Full Article