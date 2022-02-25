'Crazy' Reece James decision should leave Tuchel cautious ahead of Chelsea vs Liverpool final
Published
Chelsea and Liverpool face-off in the Carabao Cup final with Reece James in contention for the first time in monthsFull Article
Published
Chelsea and Liverpool face-off in the Carabao Cup final with Reece James in contention for the first time in monthsFull Article
Thomas Tuchel hopes to have a fully-fit Chelsea squad for the EFL Cup final against Liverpool after Hakim Ziyech and Mateo Kovacic..