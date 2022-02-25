West Ham almost signed Luis Diaz ahead of Liverpool, reveals David Moyes, who says Hammers ‘were quite far down the line’ in pursuit of Colombian winger in January
Published
West Ham were in talks to sign Luis Diaz before Liverpool swooped in in January, David Moyes has revealed. It was widely reported that Liverpool beat Tottenham to the signature of Diaz, who joined in a £37million deal from Porto. However, Moyes says the east London club were also in contention to sign him. When […]Full Article