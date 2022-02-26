James Harden era off and running for Sixers after impressive debut in rout of T'wolves
Published
James Harden didn't disappoint in his first game for Philadelphia, finishing with 27 points and 12 assists in a 133-102 road win over Minnesota.
Published
James Harden didn't disappoint in his first game for Philadelphia, finishing with 27 points and 12 assists in a 133-102 road win over Minnesota.
The James Harden era begins tonight for the Sixers. His partnership with Joel Embiid is only one challenge to navigate.