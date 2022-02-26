The surprising prize money Chelsea can take home with Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool
Published
Chelsea take on Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday - but how much money will the winners walk away with?Full Article
Published
Chelsea take on Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday - but how much money will the winners walk away with?Full Article
Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel will be relying on two of his experienced stars to help the Blues overcome Liverpool on Sunday and..
Chelsea beat Lille in the Champions League on Tuesday evening, but the win may have come with a cost as Hakim Ziyech and Mateo..